Joseph (Joe) Dee, Craughdarrig, Asdee.
The death has occurred unexpectedly of Joseph (Joe ) Dee, Craughdarrig, Asdee, on Sunday 6th November 2022. Joe as he was more affectionately known by everybody is predeceased by his parents Paddy and Phil and his sister Anne RIP. Joe is sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sisters Gerardine and Martina, brothers John, Paddy and Billy his adored nieces and nephews Aisling, Ronan, Richard, Ciara, Fiona, Liam, Francesca, Christopher, Michelle, Caroline and Jack. grandnieces, and grandnephews, sister-in-law Maureen, brother-in-law John Paul and Bill, his Aunt Bernie and all other relatives. Joe is also sadly missed by his huge family of friends in the wider Community. MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE.
Joe will repose at his sisters Martina’s residence at Tullahinell, Asdee (Eircode V31 X209) on this Wednesday afternoon November 9th from 4pm. Joe’s funeral cortege will arrive at St Mary’s Church Asdee on Thursday morning November 10th for requiem Mass at 11.30am followed immediately afterwards by Cremation at Shannon Crematorium, Shannon. Co. Clare at 4pm. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Asdee First Responders please. Donation Box will be in place.
Joe’s family are conscious of Covid in these strange times and kindly request that people attending the funeral are very mindful of this also please. The family would like to thank you for your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time for them.
