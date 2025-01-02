The death has occurred of Joseph F. O'Sullivan

High Meadows, Drombanna, Co. Limerick and formerly of Furnace Lauragh Upper, Kenmare, Co. Kerry.

Retired an Garda Siochana Edward Street, Rathkeale, Pallasgreen and Cappamore, Co. Limerick.

On January 1st 2025, unexpectedly, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Ann (nee Grogan) and much loved father of Grace, Edward and J.P.

Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Dee, brother Dessie O’Sullivan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Brother of the late Eddie, Bernie, Eileen, Eilish and Christina.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross’s Home Ballyneety, Saturday, January 4th, from 4pm to 6pm.

Funeral will arrive on Sunday, January 5th, at St. Patrick’s Church Donoughnore, for Requiem Mass at 12pm, funeral afterwards to Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery, Caherconlish.

House strictly private, please.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.