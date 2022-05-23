Joseph Brosnan of Abbey Court and formerly Connolly Park, Tralee

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday (27th May) from 4 to 5.30 pm.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Joseph will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Beloved son of Seán and Phil, dearest father of Marie & Rachel and brother of Seán, Philip, Martina, Linda, Michelle and the late Liam.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandson Alec, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.