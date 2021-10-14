Jolene Quilligan nee Hanley

Jolene Quilligan (née Hanley)

Lucan Co. Dublin and Tralee

Reposing in the Rose Room at Hogan's Funeral Home Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral cortege leaving Hogan's Funeral Home Monday morning to arrive at St. Johns Church at 11.30 for 12 Noon requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Enquiries to John at Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee