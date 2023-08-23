Johnny Seán Smith, Tullig, Castleisland and formerly of Barness, Cordal, Castleisland .

Peacefully on August 23rd 2023 in the presence of his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Columbanus Home Killarney . Predeceased by his wife Teresa. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving family John, Carmel and Marian , daughter-in-law Laraine, sons-in-law John and Keith, his adored grandchildren and greatgrandchildren , sister Sheila , brother-in-law Dave, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends .

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from his residence on Friday morning at 11.30am arriving to Cordal Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon . Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland .