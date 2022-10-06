Johnny O'Connell

Knockeenahone, Scartaglen

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Sunday evening from 4pm until 7pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 12 noon. Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry

Family Information: Peacefully, on the 7th of October 2022, in the excellent care of the staff at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his loving family.