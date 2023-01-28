JOHNNY O'SULLIVAN
SNEEM HOUSE, SNEEM and formerly of DIREENAULIFFE, SNEEM
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Monday, January 30th from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Sneem arriving at 8.00pm approx.
The Requiem Mass for Johnny O'Sullivan will take place on Tuesday, January 31st at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Sneem. Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery. Johnny's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org.
Special Requests: Family flowers only please, by request.
Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation. Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.
