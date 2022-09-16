Johnny McCarthy

Direendrislaugh, Gleesk, Sneem, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday, September 18th from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Sneem arriving at 7.45pm approx.

Requiem Mass for Johnny McCarthy will take place on Monday, September 19th at 11.00am in St. Michael's Church, Sneem. Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery. Johnny's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org

Family flowers only please, by request.

Donations in lieu, if desired, to National Ambulance Service and Kerry Fire & Rescue. Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.