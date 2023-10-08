Johnny (Killowen) O'Sulllivan, Killowen, Kenmare. On the 6th of October, 2023, Johnny passed away peacefully, in the tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff of University Hospital Kerry and in the presence of his loving family. Beloved brother of Eileen, Chris (Hickey) and Theresa (O'Connor). Predeceased by his parents John and Helena, brother Fr. Pat, sisters Mary (Steele) and Phil (Tierney), niece Ciara Hickey, nephews Patrick-John O'Connor and Rory O'Connor. He will be dearly missed by his sisters Chris, Eileen and Tess and his surrounding family Brian & Noreen, John & Aoife, Elena & Alessandro, Sean Steele and all his loving nephews and nieces. He will be remembered with great love and joy by all his grandnephews and grandnieces, who were blessed with the great joy of knowing him, his relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home in Killowen (V93 EA89) on Monday evening (October 9th) from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass for Johnny (Killowen) will take place on Tuesday morning (October 10th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare, which will be live streamed on http://kenmareparish.ie/ followed by burial in the Old Kenmare Cemetery.