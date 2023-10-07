Johnny Enright, Caheragh, Glin, Co. Limerick. October 4th 2023 (tragically) following an accident. Formerly of Limerick County Council. Johnny is predeceased by his parents Denis and Anne, brothers Patrick, Tom and Danny, nephew Denis and niece Mary. Johnny will be fondly remembered by his loving aunt Nora Gromann, nephew Donnacha, nieces Carol Ann, Isabel, Patricia, Marthina, Sharon and Danielle, sisters-in-law Marian and Ann, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert, on Monday from 6pm until 8pm.

Johnny’s Funeral Cortege will depart his home in Cahara, at 11:20am on Tuesday, to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin at 11:45am for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Interment to follow at Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.