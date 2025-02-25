Johnny Culloty, O'Sullivan's Place, Killarney and formerly of Lewis Road, Killarney.

Peacefully in the company of his loving family. Beloved husband of Joan and much loved father of Brid, Donal, Orla, Seán and the late baby Marie. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, son-in-law Kevin Griffin, daughters-in-law Lynda and Anne, his grandchildren Bryan, Kyle, Emma, Conor, Ana, Evie, Lauren, Matthew, Jack, Fionn and Cillian, his sister Joan Cronin, brother-in-law Noel, niece Siobhán, nephews Pat, John Mark, relatives, neighbours, his many friends and his beloved Legion GAA Club. Predeceased by his brother Michael.

"May Johnny Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 3.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral I