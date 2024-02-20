Advertisement

John Walker

John Walker

John Walker of Cahermoneen, Tralee; 

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 11.30am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 12 noon.  Interment afterwards in The New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

House strictly private, please.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry care of Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly, at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.

Condolences (1)

Noel & Betty Fitzgibbon

Feb 20, 2024 10:08

Marie my condolences to you and your Family On the passing of John. I had the honour of Working with him for a number of years. A Gentleman of complete integrity. He will be sadly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.

