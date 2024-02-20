John Walker of Cahermoneen, Tralee;
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 11.30am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in The New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
House strictly private, please.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry care of Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
May He Rest In Peace.
Enquiries to John O'Rahilly, at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.
