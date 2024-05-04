John Twomey, Ballinoe, Milltown and St. Joseph's Home, Killorglin

Reposing Sunday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5.30 - 7pm

Funeral arriving Monday morning to St. Gertrudes Church Firies where the Requiem Mass for John Twomey will be celebrated at 11am. Burial afterwards in Old Kilnanare Cemetery, Firies. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv

John passed away peacefully on May 3rd 2024 in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Joseph's Home, Killorglin.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brother Martin, and his sisters Nora & Mary (O' Donoghue, Kilgarvan), brother-in-law Donal, (predeceased by his brother-in-law Flor O' Donoghue), nieces & nephews; Cecilia, Alice, Mary, Denjoe & Flor, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

John's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.