John Twomey, Ballinoe, Milltown and St. Joseph's Home, Killorglin
Reposing Sunday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5.30 - 7pm
Funeral arriving Monday morning to St. Gertrudes Church Firies where the Requiem Mass for John Twomey will be celebrated at 11am. Burial afterwards in Old Kilnanare Cemetery, Firies. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv
John passed away peacefully on May 3rd 2024 in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Joseph's Home, Killorglin.
Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brother Martin, and his sisters Nora & Mary (O' Donoghue, Kilgarvan), brother-in-law Donal, (predeceased by his brother-in-law Flor O' Donoghue), nieces & nephews; Cecilia, Alice, Mary, Denjoe & Flor, relatives, neighbours & friends.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís
John's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.
Recommended
Marie Keating Foundation mobile unit to visit KillorglinMay 4, 2024 10:09
Kerry jockey set to land his first Jockeys Championship titleMay 4, 2024 10:08
Kerry against Laois in Joe McDonagh Cup todayMay 4, 2024 10:09
Defeat for Kerry FC; Kingdom underage sides play todayMay 4, 2024 10:02
Saturday local GAA fixtures & resultsMay 4, 2024 10:02