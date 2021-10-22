Advertisement

John (The Bomber) Nash

Oct 23, 2021 10:10 By receptionradiokerry
John (The Bomber) Nash

23 Killowen Kenmare

John’s funeral cortege will leave the home of his sister Margaret Mc Carthy at Killowen Kenmare on Monday morning at 10.15 am to Holy Cross Church Kenmare for 11am Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Kenmareparish.com followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery Kenmare

House Strictly Private Please

Advertisement

Enquiries to O Connor’s Funeral Director’s Kenmare

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus