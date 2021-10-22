John (The Bomber) Nash

23 Killowen Kenmare
John’s funeral cortege will leave the home of his sister Margaret Mc Carthy at Killowen Kenmare on Monday morning at 10.15 am to Holy Cross Church Kenmare for 11am Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Kenmareparish.com followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery Kenmare
House Strictly Private Please
Enquiries to O Connor’s Funeral Director’s Kenmare
