John Sugrue, O'Brennan, Rathanny, Ballymacelligott. Peacefully on December 3rd 2024 at University Hospital Cork with his sisters by his side . Predeceased by his parents Denis and Mary Sugrue , Sadly missed by his loving sisters Helen Kennelly (Rathea) , Noreen Sugrue (Tralee) and Marian O'Connor (Currow) , brothers-in-law Liam and John, his adored niece and goddaughter Joanne, nephews Bernard , Sean and Darragh, his cherished grandnieces, all extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends .

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm . Removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 10am arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Clogher for Requiem Mass at 10.30am . Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery .

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home