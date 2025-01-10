The death has occurred of John Stephen O'Sullivan, Convent View, Rathmore. Peacefully, in the care of the nurses and staff at Killarney Community Hospital. Predeceased by his parents John and Nora and infant siblings Mary, Christina and Patrick. Deeply mourned by his sister Anne, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.
May John Stephen Rest In Peace
If you wish to sympathise, the family will be available at St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore from 12:30pm on Saturday 11th January. John Stephan's Requiem Mass will then be celebrated at 1:30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie.
