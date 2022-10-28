John (Sonny) O'Connor, Doon Road, Ballybunion.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Monday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Tuesday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Sonny being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion , followed by burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Kilcara Nursing Home, Duagh.

Peacefully, on October 28th, 2022, at Kilcara Nursing Home, Duagh. Predeceased by his daughter Deirdre and son-in-law Rick. Sonny will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, sons John, Denny, Billy and Maurice, daughters Nora and Margaret, grandchildren Sharon, Conor, Tessa, Jackie, Leanna and Amy, great-grandchildren Kayleigh, Leah and Reece, daughters-in-law Rose and Alison, son-in-law Gary, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.