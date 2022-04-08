John (Sonny) Barron, Meadowland's Estate, Tralee.
Peacefully on the 9th April 2022, in the wonderful care of the staff at Riverside Nursing Home, Abbeydorney. Predeceased by his sister Patsy and his nephews Kevin and Tommy. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving sisters, Marie, Catherine (Chicago), and Eileen (Chicago), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May He Rest In Peace.
Reposing in "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday morning 12th April 2022, from 10.00am to 11.00am, followed with removal to St. John's Church, Tralee, arriving at 11.30am for 12.00 Noon Requiem Mass (which will be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Burial afterwards in the New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.
