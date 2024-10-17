John Slattery, Rathoonane, Tralee.
Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogans Funeral Home, Tralee, tomorrow evening (Fri) from 6pm to 8pm.
Funeral Cortége leaving Hogans Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 10.15am,
arriving to Our Lady & St Brendan's Church, Tralee at 10.30 where the Requiem mass for John Slattery will be celebrated at 11am.
Mass will be live Streamed on stbrendansparishtralee.net
Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.
Enquiries to Hogans Funeral Home, Tralee.
