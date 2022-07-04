John Sheehan, Coomnahorna, Caherdaniel.

John died peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Ellen Sheehan. Sadly missed by his loving brother Michael, sister Mary, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May John Rest in Peace

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, on Wednesday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm, followed by removal to St. Crohan's Church, Caherdaniel, arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Derrynane Abbey. The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/caherdaniel.