John Sheahan, Ballymacjordan, Abbeyfeale and Creggane, Duagh, in the excellent care of the staff and nurses at Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West on Tuesday, 28th May 2024.

John is sadly missed by his sisters Margaret (Ryan) and Noreen (Lane), his brother Billy, brother-in-law Vincent, sister-in-law Alannah, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, neighbours and friends.

John is predeceased by his brother Dick and his brother-in-law P.J.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Thursday, 30th May from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Removal on Friday, 31st May to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Family flowers only please.