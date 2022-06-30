John Shanahan of Abbeydorney Village
Reposing in the Day Chapel of St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Sunday July 3rd from 5 to 6.30 pm.
Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated on Monday at 11 am (streamed on churchmedia.tv ). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey, Abbeydorney.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society (www.cancer.ie ), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Beloved husband of the late Maureen and dear father of Mike, Norma, John and the late Tom.
Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Kevin, Brian, Caoimhe, Sarah, Aidan, Sinéad, Niamh, Erika, Robert & Aaron, great grandchildren Eabha, Cody, Patrick & Mason, daughters-in-law Breda, Mags & Betty, nephews, niece, relatives and many friends.
