John 'Séan' O'Shea (retired member of An Garda Síochána),

John 'Séan' O'Shea, Cappaghmore, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and late of Cahersiveen and retired member of An Garda Síochána, August 15th 2023, passed away peacefully in the kind care of the staff at Tallaght University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his loving parents Sheila and John and brother Michael. Dearly beloved husband of Margaret, (Mackessy), deeply regretted by his loving daughter Caroline, sons Michael, John Paul, Raymond and Dermot, their partners Andy, Sarah, Joanne and Nicole, grandchildren Luke, Amy, Freya, Sam, Mila and Jack, sister Rita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence in Cappaghmore, Clondalkin on Thursday from 6pm - 8pm. Removal from his residence on Friday at approx. 10:30am to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M, Clondalkin Village for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery, Prosperous, Co. Kildare (arriving at approx. 1:15pm). Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live in the webstrem section below. https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/clondalkin-village-parish-church

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors on (045) 868230