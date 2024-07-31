John (Seán) O'Connor

Formerly of Currans. John passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home, Kilcummin. Beloved husband of the late Nora and loving father of John (Paul), Marian and Rosemary. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Noelle and son-in-law Lawrence, grandchildren Gavin, Shauna, Áine, Muiris and Marcus, great-grandchildren Roan, Michael and Cian, sisters Sheila (Brisbane) and Abbie (Ennis), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. John is predeceased by his brother Terry and sister Alice

"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Thursday, the 1st of August, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place at 10:30am on Friday morning followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

Advertisement

The Requiem Mass can be live streamed on the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral