John (Seán) Enright, New York and late of Purt and Caherlane, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully on Monday, 28th November 2022 in New York.

John, son of the late John and Margaret Enright, brother of the late Tom and Maryann, uncle of the late Seán, is very sadly missed by his brothers Michael and Dan, sisters Joan and Margaret, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, all his other relatives and friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday, December 9th 2022 from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated in The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Saturday, December 10th 2022 at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa.