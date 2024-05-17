John Scanlon, Swanson Terrace, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick, formerly of The Spinning Wheel Restaurant, Listowel, and of Tullamore, Ballybunion.

John passed away peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family at Nenagh General Hospital, on 17th May 2024.

Pre-deceased by his sisters Maureen, Eileen and Kathleen and his brother Joe.

Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Kathleen, sons James, Eamonn and John, daughters Mary and Anna, sister Peg, brother-in-law Pearse and sister-in-law Ann, sons-in-law Gene and Daryl, daughters-in-law Catriona, Eimear and Karen, grandchildren Róisín, Maeve, Adam, Nina, Evin, Sarah, Eoin, Connor, Rhys, Jack, Joe, Zoe and Tom, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffins Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Pennywell, Limerick (Eircode V94 Y2W4) on Sunday, 19th May, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving to St John’s Church, Ballybunion, for Requiem Mass on Monday 20th, at 11am, (Eircode V31 T253) followed by burial afterwards to Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion, Co. Kerry.

Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society

John’s family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Nenagh General Hospital.