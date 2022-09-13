John Quille, The Lodge, Bridge Road, Listowel and late of Derrindaffe, Duagh.

Peacefully, on September 14th, 2022, at University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and brother of the late William, Michael, Sr. Ethna, Annie and Josephine. John will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Mary, son Maurice, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, grandchildren Clara, Evie, Katie, Conor, Michael and Peter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Saturday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for John being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com. House strictly private.