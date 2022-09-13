John Quille, The Lodge, Bridge Road, Listowel and late of Derrindaffe, Duagh.
Peacefully, on September 14th, 2022, at University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and brother of the late William, Michael, Sr. Ethna, Annie and Josephine. John will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Mary, son Maurice, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, grandchildren Clara, Evie, Katie, Conor, Michael and Peter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Saturday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for John being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com. House strictly private.
Recommended
29-year-old man sent forward for trial for violent disorder charge in TraleeSep 14, 2022 17:09
Huge excitement as Garth Brooks visits West KerrySep 14, 2022 13:09
Two gardaí injured in North Kerry over weekendSep 14, 2022 13:09
Tax defaulters' list shows fines of almost €9,000 imposed by Kerry courtsSep 13, 2022 17:09
Shortlist announced for Best of Kerry AwardsSep 14, 2022 17:09