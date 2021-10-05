John Paul Stack, Park, Athea, Uppper Athea, Co. Limerick.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Philip (Limerick) & David, sister Kitty (Cathy Wilson), sister-in-law Hannah, nephews and nieces, Philip & Yvonne (Stack), Carmel, Liam, Philip & Hilda (Loftus), other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea from 6.00pm on Thursday followed by prayers at 6.30pm for family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass for John Paul Stack will take place in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Friday at 12 noon,

burial immediately afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

Enquiries to Kelly’s Undertakers, Athea.