John Paul O' Shea

Woodbrook, Cahersiveen
The remains of John Paul will arrive to the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen on Wednesday (Oct 20th) for requiem mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaoláin.
Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen
Predeceased by his parents, his son Paul, his brother Michael Patrick & his brother-in-law Mick Murphy. Sadly missed by his sons Mick & Gerard, his daughter Tara, his grandchildren Kayleigh, Ben, Seán, Declan, Sinéad, Nathan Paul & Ryleigh, his great-grandchildren Daniel, Carter & Callum, his brother Jim, his sisters Chrissy, Peggy, Anne & Mary, his nephews Conor & Adrian, his nieces Casey & Andrea, his brothers-in-law Paddy Donoghue & Malcolm Pierce, relatives, neighbours & friends.
Recommended
Boil water notice remains for 3,500 people in north KerryOct 14, 2021 08:10
Saturday afternoon local GAA resultsOct 16, 2021 17:10
Calls for family members to get preference for planning on own land in KerryOct 16, 2021 17:10
Investigation underway into burglary in Killarney last nightOct 16, 2021 13:10
Largest deer ever seen in Kerry photographed in Killarney National ParkOct 14, 2021 17:10