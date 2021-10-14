John Paul O' Shea

Woodbrook, Cahersiveen

The remains of John Paul will arrive to the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen on Wednesday (Oct 20th) for requiem mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaoláin.

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen

Advertisement

Predeceased by his parents, his son Paul, his brother Michael Patrick & his brother-in-law Mick Murphy. Sadly missed by his sons Mick & Gerard, his daughter Tara, his grandchildren Kayleigh, Ben, Seán, Declan, Sinéad, Nathan Paul & Ryleigh, his great-grandchildren Daniel, Carter & Callum, his brother Jim, his sisters Chrissy, Peggy, Anne & Mary, his nephews Conor & Adrian, his nieces Casey & Andrea, his brothers-in-law Paddy Donoghue & Malcolm Pierce, relatives, neighbours & friends.