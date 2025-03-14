The death has occurred of John Paul Galvin, Tullahinell, Asdee and late of the ESB Tarbert, passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his loving family, on March 12th 2025. John is pre-deceased by his parents Pato and Josie, sisters Mary, Peig, Catherine, Nora and Eileen, and his infant brother Jimmy Brendan.

Beloved husband of Martina, and loving father of Ronan and Fiona (Prendeville). Adored grandfather of Amy, Clodagh, Saibh, Eva and Aine. Sadly missed by his brothers Paddy and Mike (Limerick), Larry (UK), Bill (Asdee), sister Josephine (Shannon) son-in-law James, brothers-in-law Denny Murphy, Paddy Meehan, sisters-in-law Gerardine, Joan and Sonia, his many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, and many friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at his family home in Tullahinell, V31 X209, on Friday evening, the 14th of March from 6pm. House strictly private until 6pm. Requiem Mass for John Paul Galvin will take place at 11am on Saturday 15th March with the funeral cortege arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Asdee at approximately 10.45am. Burial afterwards at St. John’s Cemetery, Ballybunion.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Palliative Care Unit or Dialysis Unit UHK.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballylongford.