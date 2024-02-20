John Paul Cronin, Knockalougha, Duagh, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on February 19th, 2024, in the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved brother of the late Michael, Mary Joe and Margaret O'Donoghue (Athea) and uncle of the late Margaret Slowey. John Paul will be sadly missed by his nephews Paddy, Denis and Michael, his nieces Theresa, Mary, Eileen and Christina, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Wednesday evening from 6.30 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Thursday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for John Paul being celebrated at 11.00 am, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh, followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
John Paul's family would like to thank the staff of Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, for the wonderful care he received.
