John Patrick O' Connell, Glenderry, Ballyheigue.

On the 22nd of November 2024 peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in the Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

Predeased by his parents Daniel and Margaret, his sister Mary.

Fondly remembered by his brothers Thomas, Donal and Michael, nieces and nephew, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral home, Ballyheigue V92 WTK8 on Monday 25th November from 4pm to 5pm.

Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday 26th at 1pm in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue followed by interment in the Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue.