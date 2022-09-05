John P. (Jack) O'Sullivan, Killaboona, The Glen, Ballinskelligs; passed away, peacefully, on Monday 5th September 2022, surrounded by his loving family & in the care of the staff of University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by his son Gerard, his parents Michael & Margaret, his sister Mary & his brother Daniel. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kitty, sons Anthony & Raymond, daughters Veronica & Gerardette, sons-in-law Brendan & Seán, daughter-in-law Kathleen, Miriam, grandchildren Kieran, John, Kevin, Martin, Jack, Katie & Emma, brothers Noel & Michael, sister Johanna, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Thursday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, The Glen for requiem mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in the New Cemetery, The Glen. House Strictly Private Please Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.