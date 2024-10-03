John O Sullivan, Direenavourig, Sneem and Kilburn, London.

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29th 2024.

Predeceased by his wife Mary, parents Michael and Nora, sisters Bridie, Kathleen and Eileen and brothers Mick, Paddy and Jer.

John is very sadly missed by his daughter Mary, son Michael, son-in-law Timmy Cooney, daughter-in-law Theresa O' Sullivan, grandchildren Grace, Joseph, Matthew and Jessica, sisters Mary O' Connor and Sheila Haran, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relations, wonderful neighbours and friends.

'MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE'

Reposing in O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday, October 4th from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Sneem arriving at 7.45pm approx.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Saturday, October 5th, at 12 noon.

Burial immediately afterwards to Sneem Cemetery.

John's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on:

www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org

and select Streamed Masses, etc. (St. Michael's).

John's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Family flowers only please, by request.

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.