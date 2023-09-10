John O’Sullivan, Ballinahulla, Ballydesmond, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the care of the staff at Kerry University Hospital, Tralee. John is predeceased by his brothers Edmond, Patrick and Jeremiah, sisters Julia Mary and Mary. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father to Mairead, Benny and Marion, John will be sadly missed by his loving family, Maurice, Christy, Joan (McAuliffe), Bernie and Noreen (Flynn), Benny’s partner Brid, and Marion’s partner Joe, cherished grandchildren Lorcan, Saoirse and Aidan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, close neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (P51 D7W7) on this Monday evening, 11th September, from 6pm to 8pm. John’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday morning, 12th September, with reception into St. Patrick’s Church, Ballydesmond at 11:30am for requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.