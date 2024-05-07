John O'Sullivan (Retired Garda Siochana) Brooklands Drive Nenagh & late of Kenmare & Killaloe Garda Station Co. Clare. Peacefully at Milford Hospice Limerick on May 6th 2024. Will be sadly missed by his loving son Dean, daughter in law Ciara, granddaughter Ella & by Dean's mother Tina. His siblings Betty, Mary, Jerry & Hanna and companion Mary. Nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. May John Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Tuesday (May 7th) from 5pm to 7pm. His remains will arrive at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Wednesday (May 8th) for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Live Stream can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie Followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice. http://milfordcarecentre.ie/fundraising-support-us/make-a-donation/