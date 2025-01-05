The death of John O'Mahony Farrantane, Castlegregory.

John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, in Palliative Care Unit, Tralee, on 4th January 2025.

Sadly missed by his devoted family, loving wife Mary, daughters Geraldine, Joe Anne, Patricia & Siobhan, sons-in-law Cillian, Billy & Andrea, adored grandchildren Ciara, Dáire, Shane, Liam, Grace and James. He will be remembered by Pat, father to Shane. By his sister Theresa, brother in law Micheal & Family. His sister Margaret, brother in Law Peter & family. His extended family, kind neighbours & many friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory on Monday 6th January, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortége arriving at St Mary's Church, Castlegregory on Tuesday 7th January at 1.30pm for requiem Mass at 2.00pm. Funeral afterwards to Killiney Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Palliative Care Unit UHK, Tralee.

House Private

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee 0876865632 or 0667121119