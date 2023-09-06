The death has occurred of John O'Keeffe, Meenscovane, Knocknagoshel. Beloved son of the late Con and Mary and cherished brother of Kathleen, Noirin, Siobhan and Mary. John died peacefully and with great dignity in the loving care of the staff at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by his sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his colleagues in Kerry Parents and Friends Association. At Peace Now

Reposing at Leahy's Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel this Thursday evening, September 7th from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Relig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Requiem Mass for John will be live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Kerry Parents and Friends Association.

House private please.