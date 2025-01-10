John O’Keeffe of Listrim, The Spa and formerly St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee

Beloved husband of Eileen (née O’Connor), dearest father of Deirdre (Ruane), Brendan and Sharon and brother of the late Joan & Marjorie.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his adored grand-daughter Leah, son-in-law Paul, Sharon’s partner Brian, brother Larry, sisters-in-law Sheila, Renee & Mary, brothers-in-law John, Timmy, Seamus & Pat, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Funeral arriving to The Church of the Purification, Churchill on Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for John O’ Keefe will be celebrated at 11a.m.

Mass will be livestreamed on churchmedia.tv/churchill

Advertisement

Followed by Private Cremation.