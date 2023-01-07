John O'Connor Snr., Stokers Grove, Listowel and late of Moyessa, Ballygrennan, Listowel, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully, on January 8th, 2023, at University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. John will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Maurice and John, daughter Bridget Ann, grandchildren Tia, Regan, Karlee May, Destiny Rose, Devan, Jack and Tyreece and great-grandson Ajay, brother, sister, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Tuesday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Wednesday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for John being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.