John O'Connor, Summerhill, Currow; John passed away peacefully at his home on the 15th of November 2023, in the presence of his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Johnny and Mary and his brothers Eamon and Con. Sadly missed by his sisters Kay (O'Connor) and Sheila (O'Regan) and his brother Jerry, uncles Ned and Ted, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen, on Friday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow. Burial in Kilsarcon Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow

House private please. ​​​​​​​The O'Connor family would like to acknowledge the exceptional care and support provided to John by the Palliative Care Staff during his final days at home.