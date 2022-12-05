John O’Connell, London and formerly of Meeng, Rockchapel, Co. Cork.
Waking on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm in Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel.
Requiem mass for John O’Connell will take place on Friday at 12 noon in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel.
Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.
Advertisement
Enquiries to Allen’s Undertakers, Rockchapel.
Recommended
Kerry Co-op CEO to stand down in FebruaryDec 6, 2022 13:12
Man further remanded in custody in connection to Dingle assaultDec 5, 2022 13:12
€600 worth of damage done to Tralee Christmas lightsDec 5, 2022 17:12
Minister orders council to alter Kerry County Development PlanDec 7, 2022 08:12
Progress on route selection for major Kerry bypass project further delayedDec 6, 2022 13:12