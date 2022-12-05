Advertisement

John O’Connell

Dec 7, 2022 11:12 By receptionradiokerry
John O’Connell

John O’Connell, London and formerly of Meeng, Rockchapel, Co. Cork.

Waking on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm in Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel.

Requiem mass for John O’Connell will take place on Friday at 12 noon in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Allen’s Undertakers, Rockchapel.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus