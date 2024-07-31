John O'Connell Gortnagross, Athea, Co. Limerick and formerly of Clarr and Kilbaha, Moyvane.
John passed away very peacefully in his 98th year in the wonderful care of St. Ita's Community Hospital, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, 30th July, 2024, formerly of Clarr and Kilbaha, Moyvane, Co. Kerry. Predeceased by his beloved wife Nora and brother Christy (Birmingham). Very deeply loved and regretted by his son Shane , daughters Joan (Diffley) and Marie O'Connell, grandchildren Robert, Maria, Jack, Molly, Shane J., Daithi and his wife Michelle, sons-in-law Tommy and Sean, daughter-in-law Kay, Nephew Pat, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May John Rest in Peace
Reposing at his home in Gortnagross, Athea, Co. Limerick, Y94 FX 4X on Thursday evening, August, 1st, from 5pm to 8pm.
Funeral cortége will arrive to St. Bartholomews Church, Athea, on Friday morning at 9.45 a.m. for 10.00 a.m. requiem mass.
livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea
John will be laid to rest afterwards with his wife Nora in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the friends of St. Ita's in memory of John.
