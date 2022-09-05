John O’Brien of Clogher Fáilí, Caherslee, Tralee and formerly Paddington, London

John died peacefully on 5th September 2022, beloved husband of Sharon, dear father of Seán, Ciara (McCarthy), Niall and the late Kevin and brother of Billy, Jimmy, Terence and the late Edmond. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Nathan, Ella-Mai, Evie & Millie, son-in-law Johnny, daughters-in-law Caroline & Emma, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home in Caherslee (V92 D8YK), on Wednesday (7th September) from 5 pm to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.