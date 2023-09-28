The death has occurred of John O' Mahony, Ballinprior, Ardfert, Tralee, Co. Kerry on the 27th September peacefully surrounded by his loving family.
Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home, Ballyheigue V92 WTK8 on Friday, 29th September, from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 2pm in St. Brendan's Church, Ardfert and burial afterwards to the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Predeceased by his father Tommy and mother Mary and nephew Gary. Sadly missed by his loving family, loving wife Judy, sons Shane and Padraig and his girlfriend Sarah, his brother Gerald, sister Nora, brothers-in-law Patrick and Michael, sister-in-law Ann, nephews and nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces, relatives and many friends.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.
