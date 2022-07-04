John Neil Steuart McAloon, Deelis, Camp, Tralee and formerly of Glasgow, died peacefully at his residence on 2nd July 2022. Predeceased by his wife Maggie (O'Brien). Dearly loved and sadly missed by his loving family, his daughter Susan and his son Hugh, his son-in-law William and his daughter-in-law Allison, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in "The Fuchsia Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday, 6th July 2022, from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 11.00am on Thursday, 7th July, arriving at St. Mary's Church, Camp at 11.40am for 12 noon Requiem Mass (live streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com ) Burial afterwards in Camp New Cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Private parking at front and rear of Hogan's Funeral Home for mourners.

Advertisement

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.