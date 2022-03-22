John Murphy
Iveragh Park, Killorglin and formerly of Valentia
Reposing Friday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home KIllorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm
Removal from his residence Saturday morning to St. James's Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv (https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church)
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.
House Private Please.
Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, sons ; J.J., Gerard, Patrick, Michael & Alan, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sisters Ann & Eileen, brother Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
