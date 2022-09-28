John Moynihan, Raheen East, Rathmore.

On September 28th 2022, peacefully in the loving presence of his wife at Marymount Hospice Cork, after an illness borne with dignity, strength and courage. John, loved and cherished husband of Karen and loving and devoted father of Zoe. Sadly missed by his family, heartbroken parents Mike and Bridie, siblings Elaine, Miriam and the late Donal. Mother in law Emily, sisters in law Janice and Paula, brothers in law Maurice and James, nieces, nephews, John and Family, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home Rathmore, Friday evening 30th Sept. from 6:30pm to 8:30pm followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore. Requiem Mass Saturday 1st Oct. at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. John's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie

The family would like to thank the staff of Marymount Hospice and Cork University Hospital for the care shown to John.