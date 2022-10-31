John Moriarty, Pier Gates, Sea View, Fenit.
Reposing at "The Rose Room", Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Funeral cortége arriving to the Church of the Purification, Churchill, on Thursday at 1.30am, where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 2.00pm
live streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/churchill
Interment afterwards in Réalt Na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.
