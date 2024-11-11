John Moriarty of Connolly Park, Tralee
Reposing at his home in Connolly Park (V92V1FE), Tralee on Tuesday (12th November) from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest In Peace.
